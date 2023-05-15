HBDRF urges administration to restore peace in tense Khanduli area

Jowai, May 15: The leader of Hynniewtrep Border Disputed Redressal Forum (HBDRF), led by chairman Chandame Sungoh and Secretary P. Phwa , today submitted the letter to the Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) MA Challam, regarding the prevailing communal tension between residents of Khanduli village and the Karbi Community started since April 15 last after the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council established the Entry Tax Gate at Khanduli Village within the jurisdiction of Meghalaya and the destruction of the signboard of Entry Tax Gate by residents of Khanduli on April 17.

In a letter it stated that the district administration of West Karbi Anglong and West Jaiñtia Hills had a meeting on April 19 last in Jowai to address the issue and also resolved to withdraw the gate in consultation with Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC).

The leaders of social organizations from Khasi Jaiñtia region urged the SP and DC of West Karbi Anglong on April 24 in roadside discussion at the site of the Entry Tax Gate in Khanduli for the withdrawal of the Entry Tax Gate but till date the KAAC remained adamant and did not withdraw the gate as on May 6.

According to the letter, fresh tension occurred in Khanduli on May 11, where one Karbi man was assaulted by Khanduli residents after two thatched huts belonging to people of Khanduli situated in paddy fields of Khanduli were set on fire by eight Karbi miscreants.

The HBDRF leader also urged the ADC district to take up with the matter with the counterpart in KAAC for ensuring safety and security of the Pnar people living in Block-I areas.

Chairman HBDRF also said that administration of WJHD to meet the DC of West Karbi Anglong in the presence of SPs of both sides, to restore peaceful situation in the area.