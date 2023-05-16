CBI books freelance journalist for sharing information with Pakistan

By Agencies

New Delhi, May 16:  The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday registered a case under Official Secrets Act against a freelance journalist, Vivek Raghuvanshi.

According to information, he has been accused of sharing classified information of DRDO (Defense Research and Development Organisation) and Indian Army with Pakistan and other foreign countries.

The CBI is currently conducting raids at 12 locations, including Delhi NCR and Jaipur in this connection.

As of now the CBI has not made any official statements in the matter.

IANS

