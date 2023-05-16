WJH, WKA district administrations to work jointly to restore peace at Khanduli

Jowai, May 16: A meeting of West Jaintia Hills (Meghalaya) and West Karbi Anglong (Assam) district administration officials held in Khanduli Borer Outpost in Assam today, decided that both the district administrations will work hand in hand in order to bring back pece and normalcy in the area.

The meeting was attended by the Deputy Commissioners of WJH and West Karbi Anglong, the Superintendent of police WJH besides other officials of both the districts. During the meeting various issues relating to the ongoing tension at Khanduli area were discussed.

A peace meeting was also convened and was attended by a magistrate from each of the districts across the inter-state boundary and representatives from the Pnar and Karbi communities. Though a good number of representatives from the Pnar community attended the meeting, only few from the Karbi community attended as ‘they did not get the information in time.’

The prevailing law and order situation was discussed in the meeting. The representatives from the Karbi community stated that as they were few in number they were not capable of coming to any sort of conclusion.

It was also decided that in order to resolve this issue another peace meeting will be held at the earliest and till such time both the community will maintain peace and will not take any untoward action against each other. EoIC