Congress expected to name Karnataka Chief Minister soon

Shillong, May 16: Congress is expected to take a decision on the name of Chief Minister of Karnataka today days after the party won assembly polls.

Karnataka state Congress president DK Shivakumar will travel to Delhi on Tuesday to meet with party leaders to discuss the formation of the state’s administration.

The Congress leadership invited former chief minister Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar, the two front-runners for the position of chief minister, to Delhi for talks on Monday amid heavy lobbying for the position. Siddaramaiah arrived in Delhi on Monday afternoon, but Shivakumar abruptly cancelled his trip, citing health concerns.

After meeting party leader Mallikarjun Kharge at his home later that evening, Congress MP DK Suresh of Bengaluru Rural informed reporters that his brother Shivakumar would be travelling to Delhi on Tuesday.

After a stunning comeback in Karnataka, where the Congress won 135 of the 224 seats, the party now has the difficult task of choosing the chief minister.