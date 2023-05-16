Delhi school gets bomb threat over email

By The Shillong Times
Representational image

Shillong, May 16: A school in Pushp Vihar area of South Delhi got a bomb threat via email on Tuesday. The Amrita School in the area reportedly received the bomb threat this morning.

As soon as they learned of the bomb threat, a team from the Delhi Police and other officials arrived at the school.

DCP for South Delhi stated that the email was received at Amrita School at 6:33 am.

The DCP stated that the Bomb Disposal Team (BDT) thoroughly searched the school, but nothing was discovered.

A bomb threat email that was sent to the Delhi Public School on Mathura Road on Thursday was later revealed to be a hoax.

This was the second email bomb threat the school had received in the previous month.

