Williamnagar, May 17 The principal of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV), Williamnagar, Biram Singh, has issued notification informing the students of the Lateral Entrance Examinations, 2023, for Class XI on 22 July.

The notification also stated that the last date for online submission of forms will be on 31 May and asked the students to visit its website https// navodaya.gov.in for further details.