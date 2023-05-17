BJP to meet beneficiaries of central schemes

Tura, May 17: The BJP in Tura has decided to get a firsthand account from beneficiaries on whether they are getting the benefits of the various central schemes meant for them.

According to Tura MDC, Bernard N Marak, the party is soon contemplating a tour to various places in Garo Hills to interact personally with beneficiaries of central schemes like the JJM, Job Card, PMAY besides others.

“We will be visiting all the constituencies, villages and blocks to meet beneficiaries of various central schemes which have been launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, many people have benefited through various schemes and we want to get feedback from all these beneficiaries so that we can help them in future. We will be declaring the dates of our visit and this will help in building up a relationship among the poor people who are still lagging behind in terms of various facilities that they are supposed to get,” Marak said in a live statement, and urged people to be ready and come forward if they have any issues.