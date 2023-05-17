Junmoni Rabha, controversial cop of Assam killed in road accident

Shillong, May 17: A woman sub-inspector of the Assam Police, Junmoni Rabha who was embroiled in several controversies died when her own vehicle collided with a container truck in the Nagaon district.

According to reports, the accident happened early on Tuesday in Sarubhugia village, which is under the jurisdiction of Jakhalabandha police station in Kaliabor Sub-Division.

The dead, Junmoni Rabha, often known as “Lady Singham” or the “Dabangg cop” after the two well-known Bollywood movies, was not wearing a uniform and driving by herself when the tragedy occurred.