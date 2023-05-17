Junmoni Rabha, controversial cop of Assam killed in road accident

REGIONAL
By The Shillong Times

Shillong, May 17: A woman sub-inspector of the Assam Police, Junmoni Rabha who was embroiled in several controversies died when her own vehicle collided with a container truck in the Nagaon district.

According to reports, the accident happened early on Tuesday in Sarubhugia village, which is under the jurisdiction of Jakhalabandha police station in Kaliabor Sub-Division.

The dead, Junmoni Rabha, often known as “Lady Singham” or the “Dabangg cop” after the two well-known Bollywood movies, was not wearing a uniform and driving by herself when the tragedy occurred.

 

 

Continue Reading

Get real time updates directly on your device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.