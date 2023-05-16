Assam CM draws blueprint of DCs’ role to expedite development

Guwahati, May 16: The role of Deputy Commissioners of districts in Assam is set to undergo a sea change with Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma charting out a blueprint for rapid development districts so as to expedite the pace of overall development of the state.

Addressing the second day of the fifth DCs’ conference in Tinsukia in the eastern Assam today, Chief Minister Sarma said, “Since the development of the state is proportionate to the equal development of districts, all the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) of the districts henceforth will be assisted by three ADCs- in charge of revenue, infrastructure and social welfare respectively to monitor revenue collection, pace of development and people’s well-being/welfare.”

The CM said that the state government over the last two years has been on its toes to usher in an era of hope and promise by taking a series of steps to expedite the pace of development.

He said,” The DCs will function like the chief secretary of the district and focus on key development parameters. He said that all works related to the district will henceforth be communicated to them directly by the guardian ministers who will also function like chief minister of the district. District level GDP and progress of flagship schemes will be monitored on a regular basis to take development to a greater height.”

The Chief Minister said that the State government had taken a comprehensive measure for the collection of GST and other taxes. He said that the system adopted by the government in paddy procurement has lent new momentum to farmers’ development. He stated that steps like creation of land bank, Asom Mala Project, Mission Basundhara etc., had created large scale impact on the development of the state.

He also said that inauguration of three medical colleges and hospitals in one year is unprecedented in the state. Moreover, Orunodoi scheme, Chief Minister’s Ayushman Asom etc., have the potential of expediting the growth of the state.

In the next six months Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary, Guardian Ministers will move to different districts where development has not picked up as per expectation and find out ways and means for such districts to catch up with the developed districts.

The Chief Minister today inaugurated the newly-built convention centre in Tinsukia today. The CM said that DCs’ conference will be held every six month and the next conference will be held in Lakhimpur. On the other hand, the coming SPs’ conference will be held in Bongaigaon in the month of June.