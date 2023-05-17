PFI member arrested in Assam

A member of the banned organisation Popular Front of India (PFI) has been arrested in Assam’s Kamrup district, an official said on Wednesday.

The arrested individual has been identified as Abdul Rezzak Ali.

According to police, a raid was conducted to nab the PFI member Ali from Nagarbera area in the Kamrup district.

The Officer-In-Charge of the Nagarbera police station, Mirel Ahmed, conducted an operation based on a secret tip-off and arrested the PFI member.

“Following the ban on PFI, Ali was on the run. We recently got the information that he has returned to his home and after that we planned an operation to nab him,” a senior police officer said.

The arrested PFI member has been questioned by the police. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

Notably, the Central government has imposed a ban on the Popular Front of India (PFI), its associates, and its affiliates as an unlawful association with immediate effect for a period of five years under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

Until now, many members of PFI have been arrested by the Assam police.