Former Mizoram NRHM director, ex-PWD engineer get jail terms in funds swindle case

Guwahati, May 17: The Special Judge, Aizawl (Mizoram) has sentenced a former mission director of the National Rural Health Mission (NRHM) in Aizawl, along with a former PWD executive engineer, to respective jail terms for causing loss of Rs 29.48 lakh to the state exchequer.

While, N. Pallai, the former mission director, National Rural Health Mission, Aizawl has been sentenced to undergo four years imprisonment with fine of Rs 24 lakh, and Lalsangliana Chhakchhuak, a former executive engineer, PWD, Mizoram government, will have to undergo one year imprisonment with a fine of Rs 6 lakh.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had registered a case on January 31, 2014, on the request of the Mizoram government against the accused on the allegations of misappropriation of Rs 5.74 crore (approximately) for the upgrade of Civil Hospital, Aizawl (Mizoram).

“During investigation, it was found that N. Pallai, then Mission Director, National Rural Health Mission, Aizawl and Lalsangliana Chhakchhuak, then executive engineer, PWD, Mizoram had misappropriated a sum of Rs 29,48,819,” a statement issued by the information section of CBI on Tuesday said.

After investigation, CBI had filed a charge-sheet on September 30, 2015 against both the accused in the Court of Special Judge, Aizawl for causing loss of Rs 29,48,819.

“The trial court found the accused guilty and convicted them,” the statement said.

Notably, teams from the Income Tax department had conducted searches in West Bengal and Assam in this regard.