Floods in Italy: 9 dead, thousands evacuated; F1 race cancelled

Shillong, May 18: Heavy rains in northern Emilia-Romagna, Italy, caused severe flooding and landslides, resulting in nine fatalities and the evacuation of thousands of people from their homes.

Nello Musumeci, the minister of civil protection, claimed that some districts had experienced half their typical annual rainfall in just 36 hours, forcing rivers to overflow and sending water flowing through towns and engulfing thousands of acres of farmland.

In the meantime, the Formula One Grand Prix in Imola, which was scheduled for Sunday and was close to several of the worst-hit districts, was cancelled in order to reduce pressure on emergency services and stop racing enthusiasts from swarming to the flooded region.

Stefano Bonaccini, the region’s president, told reporters that “we are facing catastrophic events that have probably never been seen before.” Unusually large amounts of rain have fallen on land that can no longer handle them.

Ravenna, a city on the Adriatic coast famous for its early Christian historical buildings, was severely impacted. Approximately 14,000 people would need to be evacuated from the area as quickly as possible, according to the local interior ministry spokesperson.

Authorities reported that 120 landslides had been reported, and floods had affected 37 cities and settlements. Near Bologna, at least one bridge fell, various highways were weakened by floodwaters, and numerous rail services were halted.