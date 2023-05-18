US ready to extradite 2008 Mumbai attacks accused Tahawwur Rana to India

Shillong, May 18: A US court in California has decided that Tahawwur Rana, a Canadian businessman of Pakistani descent who is now in prison and wanted for his alleged role in the 2008 Mumbai terror attack, can be extradited to India.

According to the order dated May 16 from Judge Jacqueline Chooljian of the US District Court for the Central District of Los Angeles, based on the aforementioned, the Court concludes that Rana, 62, is extraditable for the offences for which extradition has been requested and on which the United States is proceeding.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) of India is looking into his involvement in the 2008 Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist strikes on September 11, which were carried out from Pakistan.

He was detained in the US when India requested his extradition for his involvement in these attacks.

According to the NIA, it is prepared to start the process of bringing him to India.

Federal prosecutors have argued during court proceedings that Rana knew that his childhood friend, the Pakistani-American David Coleman Headley, was associated with Lashkar-e-Taiba and that by helping Headley and providing him with a cover for his activities, he was supporting the terrorist group and its associates.