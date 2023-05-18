Post SI’s death, 148 Nagaon police personnel transferred

Guwahati, May 18: Amidst an ongoing inquiry into the death of a lady sub-inspector by an Assam Police CID (criminal investigation department) team, as many as 148 police personnel, including head constables and unarmed branch constables, of the Nagaon police department were transferred within the district on Thursday.

The internal transfer was ordered by the office of the superintendent of police, Nagaon.

“In the interest of public service and as per the decision of district level board for transfer and posting and in the exercise of powers conferred under section 46 of Assam Police Act 2007, HC-WUBC of this DEF are transferred and posted with immediate effect,” the order read.

Interestingly, the move comes after sub-inspector Junmoni Rabha was killed in a “road mishap” at Sarubhugia village under Jakhalabandha police station in Nagaon district in the wee hours of Tuesday even as there is a growing suspicion over the mysterious circumstances leading to her death.

Family members of Rabha have also demanded a fair probe into her death.

Earlier, Assam director general of police Gyanendra Pratap Singh had, in the wake of requests from various sections of society for a fair and impartial probe into the death of the lady sub-inspector, had stated that the investigation has been transferred to the CID of Assam Police.

Notably, an FIR (0183/2023) was registered under Sections 120-B, 395,397,342 and 387 at North Lakhimpur police station on May 15, 2023, in which the name of the lady sub-inspector was mentioned as an accused.

“Lakhimpur police and Nagaon police took lawful action pursuant to registration of the crime. In the meantime, in the wee hours of May 16, 2023, information was received about the death of SI Junmoni Rabha in a road accident. In wake of request of a fair probe from various sections of society into FIR number 0183/2023 and death of SI Junmoni Rabha, it has been decided to transfer investigation to CID Assam,” the DGP had said in a tweet.

TMC demands judicial probe

Meanwhile, a delegation of the Assam Trinamool Congress on Thursday visited the residence of the deceased sub-inspector in Dakshin Gaon of the city and offered their condolences to the bereaved family.

Demanding a judicial probe into the incident, Assam Trinamool Congress spokesperson Dilip Kumar Sharma said, “We are saddened by the mysterious death of Junmoni Rabha. The CID has initiated an inquiry into the incident but we, the Assam Trinamool Congress, are demanding a judicial inquiry. We don’t know what the CID investigation will reveal, but the people of Assam have already understood that there is a particular circle involved in her death.