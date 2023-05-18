Over Rs 65 Lakh recovered from residence of arrested tax official in Assam

Guwahati, May 18: Sleuths of Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam, today recovered Rs 65,37,500 (sixty-five lakhs thirty-seven thousand five hundred) in cash from the resident of Minakshi Kakati Kalita, Assistant Commissioner of State Tax, Government of Assam during a search operation following her arrest in her office earlier in the day in a bribery case.

The personnel from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption had trapped red handed the tax official Minakshi Kakati Kalita in her office in Kar Bhawan here after she had accepted the demanded bribe from the complainant for reactivating GST online functions.