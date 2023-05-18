Tura MDC opposes un-ratified taxes being imposed on non tribals

Tura, May 18: Tura MDC, Bernard Marak of the BJP, through a video statement today has opposed the new rates of taxes being imposed for non-tribal traders .

Bernard stated that the new rates were illegal in nature as they have not been passed by the Governor of the state.

Earlier, the GHADC had raised taxes for trading licenses in almost all sectors with the new rates being more than double what was being previously paid for a TNT license.

“I strongly oppose the tax being collected by the GHADC from non-tribals in the guise of TNT. It is an unapproved rate that is being forced upon the traders of Garo Hills, especially the non-tribals. This is not legal and not as per the Constitution. The new rates have to be approved by the Governor before being imposed,” stated Bernard.

The Tura MDC added that he had already written to the CEM of GHADC on the issue as well as the EC of taxation but was yet to respond.

“They have answered that these rates were proposed by the previous EC but did not clarify whether it was approved. This is why I oppose this and it is not right as it is forcing the traders to pay more than their capacity. It should not be imposed on anyone, tribal or otherwise,” he felt.