Quiz on financial lireracy held

Tura, May 18: The Reserve bank of India, Shillong conducted a Financial Literacy Quiz for the students of Classes VIII to Class X for five blocks namely, Rongram, Selsella, Dalu, Gambegre and Tura Urban of West Garo Hills district on May 17, 2023 at Hotel Polo Orchid, Tura.

The quiz was conducted with a motive to give further impetus to financial literacy effort and fulfill the vision of creating a financially aware and empowered India. The topics related to banking and financial sector and economy including G 20 fora were covered in the quiz.

Around ten schools from various blocks of West Garo Hills District participated in the quiz. The winners were felicitated with the distribution of trophies and participation certificates were given to all the participants. The Winner including the 1st Runner up and 2nd runner up were awarded with cash prizes of Rs. 5, 000/-, Rs. 4, 000/-, and Rs. 3, 000/- respectively.

The winners from the respective blocks will compete at the respective district level and quiz will culminate at the National level quiz after various levels at District, State and Zonal level. The participants and the teachers from the respective schools in West Garo Hills appreciated the RBI’s endeavour in conducting the quiz.