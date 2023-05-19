ChatGPT App to soon be available on iPhones across the globe

Shillong, May 19: OpenAI’s ChatGPT is finally accessible as an iPhone-only app. The company says in a blog post that US iPhone customers will have access initially, with access to other nations following soon after.

According to the company, Android smartphone users will also soon get access. Voice inputs are also supported via the iOS ChatGPT app, which was developed in partnership with the free speech recognition software Whisper. Subscribers to ChatGPT Plus can still use their iPhones to their advantage. Better and quicker responses, plug-ins, and no wait times are all provided by the Plus subscription.

Until now, ChatGPT could only be used on cellphones running iOS or Android using a browser like Chrome or Safari. iPhone users can now download the specific software through the Apple software Store. When the app launches, Android users will be able to get it through Google Play.

The blog post by OpenAI reads, “We’re starting our rollout in the US and will expand to additional countries in the coming weeks. We’re eager to see how you use the app. As we gather user feedback, we’re committed to continuous feature and safety improvements for ChatGPT. With the ChatGPT app for iOS, we’re taking another step towards our mission by transforming state-of-the-art research into useful tools that empower people while continuously making them more accessible.”

The software will provide “instant answers,” “tailored advice,” “creative inspiration,” “professional input,” and “personalised learning,” according to ChatGPT’s software Store listing. The ChatGPT collects contact information, user content, identifiers, usage data, and diagnostics in order to operate, according to the privacy notice in the App Store. iOS 16.1 or later is required to run the app.

OpenAI will be able to at least address a few phoney ChatGPT apps that have appeared online with the new software. According to a research by the security firm Sophos, some software developers are making bogus ChatGPT apps to deceive users into purchasing pricey memberships and thereby steal their money.