10 killed, 9 injured during shootout at a racing event in Mexico

Shillong, May 21: A firefight at a car show in Baja California, northern Mexico, resulted in at least 10 road racers dying and nine others being hurt, according to the local administration.

The attack took place, according to the Baja California State Attorney General’s Office, during an event featuring all-terrain vehicles in Ensenada’s San Vicente neighbourhood.

According to accounts from 911 calls, individuals brandishing long rifles emerged from a grey van and started firing at participants at a petrol station about 2:18 pm (2118 GMT).

Several organisations came on the site, including the Mexican Red Cross, the Fire Department, the Marines, municipal and state police, and the Marines.

Ricardo Ivan Carpio Sanchez, the state’s attorney general, reportedly ordered a special team to look into the shooting, according to mayor Armando Ayala Robles.

The victims’ names or nationalities have not yet been made public. The injured were taken by the Red Cross of Mexico to medical facilities in Northern Baja California.