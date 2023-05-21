Many parts of the country to witness rainfall, thunderstorm

Shillong, May 21: According to the most recent weather forecast from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), many regions are likely to see rain in the next few days due to cyclonic pressure across eastern Uttar Pradesh, west Bihar to Telangana, and another trough from north interior Karnataka to south Tamil Nadu.

Many states in the country will witness rain and thunderstorm in next five days.

The IMD predicts that rain could fall in several Uttar Pradesh districts till May 26. After two to three days, showers are also anticipated to provide relief from the heat in Delhi.

In its most recent advisory, the weather service also noted that a new western disturbance is predicted to affect northwest India starting on May 23. As a result, over Delhi as well as west UP, Haryana, Punjab, north west Rajasthan, and north Madhya Pradesh in the next days, light rain and thundershowers may be expected.

From Monday to Friday, there is expected to be heavy rain, thunder, and lightning in several parts of Uttar Pradesh, according to the IMD. The wind speed can range from 30 to 40 km per hour at this time.

On Sunday, the southern section of the state would continue to experience heatwave-like conditions. Prayagraj, Mathura, and Vrindavan were the state’s three hotspots on Saturday.