AOSW urges all 24 MLAs from GH to raise voice for JRP

Tura, May 22: The A’chik Organization for Social Welfare (AOSW) has urged all 24 MLAs from Garo Hills to raise their voices for the Roster System along with Chief Minister Conrad Sangma.

In a statement issued here, the organization said that Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma single handedly was trying his best to resolve the issue of how best to implement the Job reservation Policy and the roster system and questioned why other Garo MLAS were keeping mum when the issue concerns the youth and the unemployed people of Garo Hills.

The organization also objected to the statement made by their ‘Khasi-Jaintia brothers to review the Job Reservation Policy saying there was nothing to be reviewed.

“There is nothing defective in the JRP of 1972. The word ‘review’ is required only for job recruitment data and the statistics of the Roster System since the year 1972, when the Act was notified in the official gazette. It was successive governments that failed to maintain the roster in balancing the reserved seats,” the organizations said adding, a detailed examination of the data and statistics would reveal that Garos never filled their 40% reserved seats.

On the stand of VPP leader, Ardent Miller Basaiamoit, the organization said that he was merely trying to mislead his people and that his demands would never be heard in a court of justice. The organization urged the VPP leader to refrain from taking to the streets to mislead his people and dared him to instead, challenge the order of the court through legal recourse if he is really concerned for the youth.