RPF teams recover contraband items worth Rs 6.90 lakh, nab 5

Guwahati, May 22: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) conducted drives against the transportation of contraband items at Agartala, Chaparmukh and Badarpur railway stations and trains and recovered contraband goods worth around Rs 6.9 lakh.

During the drives conducted on Saturday and Sunday, the RPF teams recovered ganja weighing 69 kilograms approximately. Five persons have been apprehended in this connection.

The apprehended persons along with seized items were handed over to the respective in-charges of GRP (Government Railway Police) stations or local police stations for further course of action.

On Saturday, a team of RPF, Badarpur while performing escorting duty from Agartala to Badarpur on train number 15626 (Agartala – Deoghar Express) detected one unclaimed bag. After opening the bag, the team recovered eight packets of ganja worth approximately Rs 1.28 lakh and weighing around 12.80 kilograms.

Later, the seized ganja was de-boarded at Badarpur station and handed over to GRP, Badarpur for further course of action.

In another incident on Sunday, an RPF team conducted a drive at Agartala railway station and detected some suspicious persons with five bags. On opening the bags, they found ganja weighing around 36 kilograms, approximately valued at Rs 3.60 lakh.

Five persons were apprehended in this connection. Later, the apprehended persons along with the recovered ganja were handed over to GRP of Agartala for further course of action.

It may be mentioned here that RPF of NF Railway towards their objective of a drug free country, are constantly on vigil towards activities related to smuggling and transportation of contraband items at various railway stations and trains.