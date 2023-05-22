SNSBH forms core committee to discuss roster system with govt

Shillong, May 22: The Synjuk Ki Nongsynshar Shnong Ka Bri U Hynniewtrep (SNSBH) today formed an 11- member core committee to deliberate on the roster system.

Talking to reporters, SNSBH general secretary RL Blah said that the core committee was likely to meet on Wednesday to deliberate on the points and issues which they were going to highlight if there was an invitation from the government to discuss the matter.

According to him, the government had assured to invite them for discussion on this matter adding that the government was likely to invite them on May 26.

SNSBH general secretary said that they would not like to make any comment or remark until they hear what the government has to say.

Blah said that they are for implementation of the roster system prospectively.