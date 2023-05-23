Truck crashes near security barricade of White House in Washington DC

Shillong, May 23: A truck crashed near the security barriers on Lafayette Square in Washington, DC, which is close to the White House grounds late on Monday. A spokesperson for the US Secret Service stated that the truck’s driver had been taken into custody.

According to Anthony Guglielmi, the US Secret Service’s chief of communications, “There were no injuries to any Secret Service or White House personnel and the cause and manner of the crash remain under investigation.”

The Secret Service reported that a few streets and pedestrian bridges were restricted.

Residents of the nearby Hay Adams hotel were evacuated.

A box-shaped U-Haul truck was observed parking next to a row of steel bollards during a live broadcast by WUSA television, and police officers were seen approaching the vehicle.