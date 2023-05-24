Don Bosco College to open evening shift  

Tura, May 24: In a move to accommodate more students and comply with the National Education Policy 2020 (NEP 2020), the Don Bosco College in Tura is set to open an evening shift for the upcoming academic year. The college, which had previously introduced a morning shift in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, aims to provide educational opportunities to a larger number of students from the region.

The decision to open an evening shift at Don Bosco College comes as a response to the increasing demand for admissions in colleges within Garo Hills. By offering an evening shift, the college aims to accommodate more students and address their educational needs.

Fr Bivan Rodriques Mukhim, the Principal of Don Bosco College, highlighted several factors that contributed to the decision to open an evening shift.

“One of the key requirements of the NEP 2020 is for colleges to have a minimum of 3000 students in order to offer a four-year degree program. By introducing the evening shift, Don Bosco College aims to meet the eligibility criteria and provide the desired degree program to students in Garo Hills,” he said.

The evening shift at the college also introduces a unique initiative by reserving 5% of seats for over-aged students. This provision aims to provide an opportunity for those who may have missed out on pursuing higher education due to various circumstances. It reflects the college’s commitment to inclusivity and ensuring that education remains accessible to all.

Furthermore, the college plans to organize summer and winter internships for students, in line with the requirements set by NEP 2020. These internships will provide practical exposure and enhance the overall learning experience of the students.

“The increase in student intake will allow the college to reach its target of having 3000 students, as mandated by the NEP 2020. This will enable the college to retain its autonomy in designing and deciding on the programs offered. Failure to reach the benchmark would require the college to form cluster colleges and forfeit its autonomy,” Fr Mukhim added.