SSLC, HSSLC Arts result on Friday  

Tura, May 24: MBOSE Controller of Examinations, T R Laloo has informed that the Results of the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) and Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) Arts Stream, 2023 will be declared on May 26 during office hours.

The whole Result Booklet(s) can be downloaded from the MBOSE Official website www.mbose.in. There will be no display of results in MBOSE Office, Tura/Shillong. Results can also be accessed from the websites mentioned below: www.megresults.nic.in www.meghalaya.shiksha www.results.shiksha www.jagranjosh.com, the notification in this regard said.