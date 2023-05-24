Heroin recovered, drug peddlers arrested

Khliehriat, May 24: On Tuesday, at around 10:30 pm the police of East Jaintia Hills district received a tip-off information that one drugs supplier Maya Gwala alias Pukshi had sent two drug peddlers Paka Udin from Emersoan Ghat, Polo Shillong and Dipak Bidya resident of Polo near Tenjing Resturant Shillong to ferry illegal contraband, from Silchar to Shillong in a tourist bus bearing a registration number AS01-FC-8199. At around 1:30 am the vehicle was detected and detained at Umtyra Village of EJHD.

On search of the vehicle, nine soap boxes with yellowish powder were found. After testing the powder gave the positive result of heroin and weight was found to be 100.56 grams.

Further, in the course of investigation a team of EJHD Police proceeded to Shillong to apprehend Pukshi who is the mastermind of the illegal contraband. Pukshi was apprehended at her residence at Polo Shillong with the help of staff of Pasteur Beat House and ANTF East Khasi Hills and was brought to Khliehriat to be arrested in connection with the instant case.

The case has been registered at Khliehriat under NDPS Act and the investigation of the case is in progress to trace the backward linkages.