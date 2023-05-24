Japan delegation, SITA explore ties on growth opportunities

Guwahati, May 24: As a prelude to the Assam-Japan Gateway 2023, a delegation from Japan led by Ohta Hisatoshi, president of Houyuu Co Ltd, met State Innovation and Transformation Aayog (SITA) vice- chairman Ramen Deka at his official chamber at Janata Bhawan, Dispur on Wednesday.

In the meeting, Hisatoshi gave a power point presentation on behalf of his organisation depicting various activities taken up by the organisation in the field of innovation and sustainable development.

SITA vice-chairman Ramen Deka showed interest to work with the Japanese company and asked the officials to look into the proposal for any avenues for skilled labourers’ employability and to prepare a concept paper to guide if collaboration starts.

The main objective of the Assam-Japan Gateway is cultural exchange between Assam and Japan for socio-economic bonding and to explore mutual development opportunities in the economic and technical sphere. It aims to generate educational and employability opportunities.

On the other hand, the SITA vice chairman also held a discussion with officials of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), which is working with the ministry of environment and climate change with an initiative to plant trees outside the forest in India.

The meeting was held after USAID showed interest to work with SITA to take up initiatives within the state of Assam.

Deka was of the view that if the project was taken up, a follow-up maintenance needed to be prepared for its proper growth which could generate livelihoods and benefit the ecosystem.