Mumbai man duped of Rs 8.59 lakh in an online fraud

Shillong, May 24: In numerous instances over the past few months, victims of fraud were duped into making deposits into various accounts.

The victims typically received a “part-time job offer” requiring them to “like” certain YouTube videos in order to receive payment. In order to gain the victim’s trust, the fraudsters would initially deposit some money into their account.

Once the victim begins to believe the con artist, they progress to jobs requiring big sums of money. This scam has cost several people their hard-earned money, and the most recent victim is a man from Mumbai’s Andheri neighbourhood.

A report claims that scammers approached the man in Mumbai and offered him a job where all he had to do was like YouTube videos. In the first week of May, a woman had contacted the man with a job offer that promised to pay between Rs 3,000 and 6,000 per day. The woman allegedly informed the victim that her business was in advertising and that he would have to like the business YouTube ads in order to earn money in an effort to persuade him that the ‘job offer’ was legitimate.

Victim received small payments repeatedly into his bank account initially. The victim began to believe the con artist because of the monthly payments. He was eventually invited to a few Telegram groups and informed that his funds will be deposited in a “virtual account.” The ‘virtual account’ was fake that the con artists used to deceive the man into thinking he was truly getting paid through the account.

He was later asked to deposit money to release his payments which he did and lost Rs 8.59 lakh.