CMs of Assam, Meghalaya to visit area of differences in Karbi Anglong in later part of June

Guwahati/Shillong, May 24: In the meeting held here today, the chief ministers of Meghalaya and Assam Conrad Sangma and Himanta Biswa Sarma decided that both the CMs will visit the inter-state boundary area in Karbi Anglong, where unrest is going on, in the last part of June as confidence building measures.

They also decided that both the states would work with the spirit of long-existing friendship between Meghalaya and Assam to resolve the area of differences.

They believe that through the continuous process of discussion and mutual trust and confidence building, it will be possible to resolve other areas of differences.

We had a fruitful consultation with Assam counterpart on our commitment to resolve the Assam-Meghalaya area of border differences.

Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma said, “I have full faith in the leadership of Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and Government of India that with a positive approach we shall find solutions to the remaining six areas of differences.”

” This is the beginning of the process to find solution for the remaining six areas of differences.We have asked regional committees to do fact finding and start the same process as was done for the first phase of talks ” he further said.

“We will consult with stakeholders and we hope to get reports very soon, some areas may take time and some will be faster.

“We will visit the areas of West Jaintia Hills and Karbi Anglong in June. Some tension is prevailing there, we will appeal for peace and we will assure the people that through a process, we will arrived at solutions.

” I am confident in the leadership of CM Assam and Govt of India and we will find a way to resolve the matter with mutual trust and friendships.

” At the same time, we have asked the Survey of India to continue with their survey work of the first six area of differences and complete their surveys,” the CM of Meghalaya commented after the meeting today.