PM Modi raises temples attack issue with his Australian counterpart

Shillong, May 24: A comprehensive trade agreement between India and Australia was promised on Wednesday, even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed India’s concerns over attacks on temples and separatist activity to his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese.

On the last day of Modi’s three-day trip to Australia, the two leaders got together to discuss bilateral relations and potential new areas of cooperation, like renewable energy and essential minerals. A partnership agreement on migration and mobility was inked by the two parties, which will give students, researchers, and businesses more options.

A day after attending an Indian diaspora event at Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena, where Modi spoke on the strengthening strategic ties between the two sides, Albanese and Modi met for a conversation. A temporary trade agreement signed last year and expanding defence cooperation have strengthened the ties between the two members of the Quad.