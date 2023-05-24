19 opposition parties announce boycott of inauguration of new Parliament building

Shillong, May 24: 19 opposition parties have boycotted the inauguration of new Parliament building on May 28.

Opposition parties including the Congress, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Shiv Sena (UBT), the Trinamool Congress (TMC), and the Janata Dal (United) announced boycotted the event in a letter issued on Wednesday.

In a united statement, the opposition parties stated that they will not be present for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s inauguration of the new Parliament building.

Congress, DMK, AAP, TMC, Shiv Sena (UBT), Samajwadi Party (SP), Communist Party of India (CPI), Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Kerala Congress (Mani), Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), JD(U) Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), National Conference (NC), Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP), and Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) are the parties that will boycott the event.