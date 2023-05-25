Hyderabad: 3-year-old killed after car runs over her in basement

Shillong, May 25: In Hyderabad, an SUV ran over a 3-year-old girl who was sleeping in the basement of an apartment and killed her. The event was captured on camera by the building’s CCTV system.

The incident was reported to the Hayathnagar Police Inspector at 10 pm on Wednesday by Kavitha, 22, a native of Shabad mandal in Gulbarga, Karnataka.

Kavitha told police that she and her children had travelled to Hyderabad in quest of work.

She claimed that on Wednesday, at around 8 am, she arrived at Lecturers’ Colony in Hayathngar to begin work in a building that was still under construction.

She recalled eating lunch around 2:30 pm with her two kids, a 3-year-old daughter named Laxmi and a 6-year-old son named Basawa Raju, adding that Laxmi couldn’t stand the heat and spent the afternoon sleeping in the basement of the neighbouring Balaji Arcade Apartment.

She informed the authorities that her daughter Laxmi, 3, was struck by an SUV while parking at 3 pm, and that she died instantly from severe head injuries.