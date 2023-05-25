VPP calls upon govt to refrain from load shedding on results day

Shillong, May 25: The Voice of the People Party (VPP) has petitioned the NPP-led MDA 2.0 Government not to resort to load shedding on the 26th and 27th May, on account of the declaration of the MBoSE’s SSLC and HSLC examinations results and the ensuing admission process in the schools and colleges.

“Students deserve to be spared during this crucial period when they require the interrupted power supply for printing their mark sheets and complete their application for admission,” said VPP.