Group unhappy with Horticulture Department’s RTI reply

Tura, May 26: The A’chik Organization for Social Welfare (AOSW) has expressed dissatisfaction over alleged contradicting replies to separate RTIs filed with the Horticulture Department in Williamnagar, where it had sought information on the present status of the Centre of Excellence for Citrus project at Dawagre under the North Eastern Council (NEC).

According to the organization, the RTI reply from the department had stated, ‘Due to technical issues, the project is yet to be approved by the Ministry of Agriculture and farmers Welfare (MIDH, Horticulture Division). The final requirements as stated by the Director (MIDH) have been sent and the repose from the concern authority is yet to be received”.

Meanwhile, contradicting the information provided, a reply to another RTI filed earlier seeking information on why some poly house structures at the site were dismantled had stated, ‘As Dawagre Farm, Centre of Excellence for Citrus is soon to be set up, the standing polly house structures have to be removed for land development and to construct new structures and lay out for the mother Blocks as per the proposed action plan”.