Hyundai small SUV Exter to be launched on July 10

Shillong, May 26: Hyundai India is set to launch Exter SUV on July 10 this year which will compete with the cars of other companies in its segment.

Up to this point, Hyundai has partially unveiled the Exter’s design as well as its powertrain lineup and some of its characteristics. Hyundai’s smallest SUV for India, the Exter, will be positioned below the Venue.

Exter units will likely reach consumers by the third or fourth week of July. Exter reservations are already in full swing. A sizable portion of consumers chose the Exter’s higher models with the automatic transmission option. Dealers have however warned that when prices are revealed, bookings and the variant split are likely to change since customers often alter their preferences and choose a model that is more affordable.

Both a CNG option and a 1.2-liter petrol engine will be available for the Exter. On the petrol, you may choose between a five-speed manual and an AMT automatic transmission, but the CNG only has a manual gearbox. The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, the Exter, and the Aura all use the same platform.

Five trim levels of the Exter will be available: EX, S, SX, SX(O), and the highest-spec SX(O) Connect. Additionally, all trims come standard with six airbags, while higher variations include more distinctive features like dual cameras and a single-pane sunroof.