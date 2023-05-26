Supreme Court grants interim bail to AAP leader and former Minister Satyendar Jain

Shillong, May 26: Former health minister of Delhi and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Satyendar Jain was granted interim bail by Supreme Court in money laundering case on medical grounds.
Get real time updates directly on your device, subscribe now.
Shillong, May 26: Former health minister of Delhi and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Satyendar Jain was granted interim bail by Supreme Court in money laundering case on medical grounds.
Get real time updates directly on your device, subscribe now.
Comments are closed.