Chhattisgarh government official drains out 21 million liters water to retrieve mobile phone

Shillong, May 27: A government official in Chhattisgarh ordered to drain 21 million liters of water from a reservoir after his mobile phone fell inside it.

Rajesh Vishwas, the Koyalibeda block’s food inspector, spent his free day on Sunday to the Kherkatta Paralkot reservoir. He dropped drop his Samsung S23 phone into the 15-foot-deep water, costing him Rs 96,000.

Vishwas, who was in a panic, contacted the irrigation department to discuss how to get his drowned phone out of the water. Eventually, a 30-horsepower pump was used to empty the reservoir, releasing the water that had been held and used for irrigation.

In one day, 21 lakh litres of water were lost. And the mission ‘mobile khojo’ continued for a whole three days.

However the official has now been asked to pay the cost of wasted water. The money will be deducted from his salary as per reports.