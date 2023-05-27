Female students dies after falling from school’s rooftop in Ayodhya

Shillong, May 27: A Class 10 female student from Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, allegedly fell off the school’s rooftop mysteriously and died. The incident occurred on Friday at around 8.45 am at Sunbeam School in the city.

The deceased student’s parents claim that she was summoned to class despite being on summer break.

They received a call from the school’s administration on Friday at about 10 am alerting them that their daughter had fallen from a swing and was gravely hurt.

The girl had passed away during treatment, the family claimed after they hurried to the hospital.

They then reported the incident to the police.

During the course of the investigation, the girl was seen falling to the ground on the school’s property on the CCTV footage.