State Reservation policy should follow SC dictum: Rajabala MLA

Tura, May 29: Rajabala MLA, Dr Mizanur Rehman Kazi of the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) through a statement felt that the state needed to not only discuss the job reservation policy but also ensure that the state’s policy was in line with the ruling by the Supreme Court.

“In view of the demands made by several organizations on the Reservation Policy, I would like to draw the attention of the Chief Minister and the government of Meghalaya to review the prevailing Reservation policy of Meghalaya wherein 85 % is being reserved for SC /ST while others are only left with 15%. This is against the Reservation Policy set up by the Supreme Court of India,” said Dr Kazi in a statement.

The AITC MLA referred to the verdict of the Supreme Court in the case of Jaishree Laxmanrao Patil Vs Govt of Maharastra and Indra Sawhney V/s Union of India in 1992 wherein a limit was set for reservation for government jobs.

“The SC has set the limit and does not allow for any reservation for any Tribe/caste more than the 50% limit. Hence it is totally against the SC verdict. I therefore strongly demand for the review and allocation of 50% for the ‘Unreserved’ category as per the guidelines laid down by the Court,” added Dr Kazi.