Kerala forest officer injured in wild elephant attack

A 55-year-old forest officer, Roby Varghese who along with his friend was on his morning walk at the popular tourist destination at Thekkady on Tuesday, was seriously injured after a wild elephant attacked him.

The incident occurred at the boat landing centre in Thekkady, where tourists wait to enter the boat for a ride in the river, once the boating session begins.

Varghese and his friend were walking and suddenly they saw a herd of elephants before them.

Both of them started to run, but in the hurry, Varghese fell down and injured his ribs while his legs got trampled by the elephant.

Later he was rushed to a nearby hospital and after getting the basic medical aid, was taken to a premier hospital at Kottayam.

Thekkady is located in the Periyar WildLife Sanctuary through which the river Periyar flows and the forests are a haven for wildlife, especially the elephants.