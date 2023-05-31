Indore girl Asmi Jain wins Apple’s Swift Student Challenge for developing app

Shillong, May 31: One of the three winners of Apple’s WWDC23 Swift Student Challenge is 20-year-old Asmi Jain from Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

Apple challenged students worldwide to construct an original software playground using the Swift coding language in advance of its yearly developer conference WWDC, which will take place this year on June 5.

The challenge winners will be present at WWDC23 both in person and digitally to take in the keynote, events, laboratories, and activities made available to the world’s Apple developers this year.

Asmi Jain, 20, was chosen by Apple after developing an app to assist her friend’s uncle. After undergoing brain surgery, her friend’s uncle developed misaligned eyes and facial paralysis. While attending Medi-Caps University in Indore, Jain sprang into action and created her winning playground to measure a user’s eye movements as they attempt to follow a ball moving around the screen. Although her friend’s uncle served as inspiration for the platform, Jain believes that others with a variety of eye diseases and traumas might utilise it to assist strengthen the eye muscles.

Jain in a release issued by Apple stated, “It was important for me to create an app playground that could positively impact the lives of people like him. My next goal is to get feedback and make sure it’s effective and user-friendly, and then release it on the App Store. Ultimately, I want to expand it so that it helps strengthen all of the muscles in the face, and I hope it can one day serve as a therapy tool that people like my friend’s uncle can use at their own pace.”