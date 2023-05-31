Integrated Farmers’ Market of Betasing opens

Ampati, May 31 : Integrated Farmers’ Market Complex of Betasing which was inaugurated in 2017 was finally declared open on Wednesday by Additional Deputy Commissioner of South West Garo Hills, RZD Shira in the presence of BDO of Betasing C&RD Block, Officials and staff of District Horticulture Office, Officers of other line Departments, committee members of Integrated Farmer’s Market, Betasing and also farmers and vendors of Betasing C&RD Block.

Built for an estimated budget of Rs 8.18 crore, with its original sanction of Rs 6.68 crore under State Plan scheme 2015-2016 and additional funding of Rs1.50 crore with Special Central Assistance, 2014-2015, the construction of Integrated Farmer’s Market Complex of Betasing was overseen by DRDA. The integrated farmers market Complex was constructed to provide access to market linkage, platform for cold storage other than sale of agro-horticulture products directly to the consumers. The farmers market also provides a platform for buyers and sellers meet, access to the information in respect of demand and thus help production and marketing plan for regulating and balancing the demand and supply of agro-horticulture products beside appropriate business. Traditional market system where the farmers of nearby villages can bring their produce to sell, has also been incorporated in the project.

The Integrated Farmer’s Market complex consist of 52 farmers’ stalls, 44 traditional market sheds, two separate toilets for male and female, buyers and sellers meeting space, renewable energy source of light such as solar panels and rainwater harvesting.

Expressing his happiness over finally making the long pending project operational, RZD Shira, Additional Deputy Commissioner of South West Garo Hills, said that due to many reasons and circumstances it could not be operated since its inauguration in 2017 and only after making numerous efforts along with District horticulture Office, the market complex could be opened. “We depend a great deal for our survival on farmers, if we do not look after our farmers, our district or region will not be able to progress”, said Shira.

Stressing on maintaining cleanliness and sanitation, Shira asked the vendors to treat the Farmer’s Market Complex as their second home and run it efficiently. Shira also added that most farmers and vendors sell their agricultural products on footpaths, under the trees and roadsides which is inconvenient for the vendors and this market complex will help them sell their products more comfortably.

Shira also asked the committee members to allot the area in the middle only to local farmers who sell their own organic harvest.

It is learned that due to the market complex remaining idle for years, there has been a theft of some of the solar panels which were installed in the market complex. Some of the stalls are allotted for other business activities such as mobile shops, clothes and apparel stores, etc.

D Nongkhlaw, District Horticulture Officer of South West Garo Hills urged the farmers of Betasing and also the members of the market committee to treat the complex as their own property and run it in a systematic manner so as to sustain it for a long time that will benefit the people of the district.

Dimba R Marak, Secretary, Integrated Farmer’s Market Committee, Betasing appreciated the efforts of the BDO of Betasing C&RD Block and District Administration for helping the market start operating and also said that it would have long term benefit on the farmers of the region.