World No Tobacco Day observed all across Garo Hills

Tura, May 31: Along with the rest of the world, the World No Tobacco Day was observed at Super Market Complex, Tura on May 31 with the theme “My Meghalaya, Tobacco Free Meghalaya”. The programme was organized by National Tobacco Control Programme (NTCP), National Health Mission, West Garo Hills, Tura.

Other districts of Garo Hills including East Garo Hills, South West Garo Hills, South Garo Hills and North Garo Hills have also been organizing various programmes and events including processions to mark the over a half month long observation of the occasion.

It may be mentioned that the annual World No Tobacco day campaign is an opportunity to raise awareness on the harmful and deadly effects of Tobacco use and this year the World Health Organisation (WHO) is focusing on preventing youth to quit smoking.

Mentioning about the ill-effects of consuming tobacco and its products, the Additional Deputy Commissioner, West Garo Hills A V D Shira said that no one can change the decision of a person unless that person desires to change his mind and the same applies to the person consuming tobacco and related products. She also urged everyone, especially the youths to stay away from this and instead focus on career prospects that would help them achieve success in future.

Moreover, the No Tobacco Signature Campaign was also organized for everyone during the function.