VPP president to continue hunger strike demanding review of reservation policy

Shillong, May 31: The VPP chief Ardent Basaiawmoit to continue his hunger strike until the government notification stating that an expert committee to review the reservation policy is out.

Informing this, VPP General Secretary Dr Ricky Syngkon said that in the meeting of the roster reservation Committee a resolution was taken and it was unanimously agreed that the committee will write to the State government to form an expert committee of legal and constitutional experts.

Pointed out that the committee chairperson has informed that they all the political parties have to submit their justification to the committee within 15, the general secretary said probably she is talking about the expert committee which will be constituted and they will have to submit their suggestions and recommendations.