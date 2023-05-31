Farmers-scientist interaction on FPO held

Tura, May 31: A Farmers’ Scientist Interaction on Formation of FPO (Farmer’s Producers Organization) on Entrepreneureship Development programme for farmers was organized by Biotech KISAN Hub, NEHU, Tura Campus, Meghalaya and Bio-Resources Development Hub, NEHU, Tura Campus in collaboration with ICAR-KVK, West Garo Hills recently at NEHU, Tura Campus.

The programme was held with the involvement of several SHG’s to identify and motivate the traditional and non- traditional entrepreneurs and farmers who have the potential of setting up a small- micro enterprise and FPO (Farmer’s Producers Organization).

The programme were led by Prof. P S Shukla, Hon’ble Vice Chancellor, NEHU, Meghalaya; Prof. Sujata Gurudev, Campus In-Charge, NEHU, Tura Campus; Dr. Arindam Barman, Project Coordinator (Biotech KISAN Hub & Bio-Resources Development, NEHU, Tura Campus) & Assistant Professor, Department of Horticulture, NEHU, Tura Campus, Meghalaya; Dr. Tarun Kumar Das, Senior Scientist & Head, ICAR-KVK, West Garo Hills; Ms. Neha M. Sangma, Project Assistant, Biotech KISAN Hub, NEHU, Tura Campus, Meghalaya and Amy D. Shira, Project Activity Assistant, Biotech KISAN Hub, NEHU, Tura Campus, Meghalaya.