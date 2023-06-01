Tsunamis could be detected from space through ‘Guardian’

Shillong, June 1: In order to detect tsunamis from above the planet, scientists at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory in the US are testing a novel monitoring system. It is known as Guardian.

Guardian is an experimental monitoring system that connects to the information from GPS and other navigation satellites circling Earth to provide real-time positional precision down to a few inches. It is known as GNSS Upper Atmospheric Real-time Disaster Information and Alert Network.

In the geologically active Ring of Fire of the Pacific Ocean, the team is currently testing it. In this area, more than 750 tsunamis that were confirmed between 1900 and 2015 occurred, accounting for around 78% of the total.

Large ocean waves known as tsunamis are typically brought on by landslides, volcanic eruptions, or underwater earthquakes. A succession of strong waves are produced by the source of an earthquake that happens beneath the ocean. These waves can move across entire ocean basins quickly—often moving faster than 800 km/h.

By analysing the signals for signs that a tsunami has formed somewhere on Earth, the technique is being developed to bolster early warning systems.