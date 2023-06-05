USTM only private university in North East India placed in NIRF-2023 ranking

Guwahati, June 5: The University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) has been ranked among the top 200 universities of India in the eighth edition of the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2023 which has been declared today by Minister of State for Education and External Affairs, Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh.

The USTM is the only private university in the northeastern region of India to achieve this place for the second consecutive year.

The parameters on which institutes are ranked are teaching learning and resources, research and professional practice, graduation outcome, outreach and inclusivity, and perception. IIT Madras has topped in overall NIRF Rankings, followed by IISc Bangalore in second position and IIT Delhi stood third.

Under the top India rankings in the University category, the Indian Institute of Science Bengaluru topped, followed by Jawaharlal Nehru University (2nd ), Jamia Millia Islamia (3rd ), Jadavpur University (4th ), Banaras Hindu University (5th ), Manipal Academy of Higher Education-Manipal (6 th ), Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham (7 th ), Vellore Institute of Technology (8th ), Aligarh Muslim University (9th ), University of Hyderabad (10 th ).

Among the North East universities, Tezpur University has been ranked 69, Mizoram University is ranked 76, North Eastern Hill University is ranked 80, and Gauhati University is ranked 88. While Assam University, Dibrugarh University and Manipur University were ranked 101-150, the Central Agricultural University and University of Science and Technology Meghalaya are ranked 151-200.

“With 13 categories, this edition of NIRF is the largest in its scope to date,” says Anil Sahasrabuddhe, Chairman, National Board of Accreditation (NBA). “We started NIRF with four categories. The aim was to improve the quality of higher education and help students make decisions. With the 8th edition, we now have 12 categories including 8 subject-specific rankings,” says Anil Kumar Nassa, member secretary of NBA (which prepares NIRF), at the event marking the release of NIRF rankings today.