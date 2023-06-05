HC seeks status of BTC development work undertaken since 2003

Guwahati, June 5: The Gauhati High Court has sought information on the status of major development work undertaken in Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) since its constitution on February 10, 2003, and the recruitments made on the subjects for which the territorial council was given absolute authority.

Hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed recently by the Bodo Writers Academy and others, the division bench of the High Court said that as a period of 20 years has passed, it would be appropriate to seek information on the two parameters.

“Considering the scope and tenor of this PIL, this Court feels that as a period of nearly 20 years has passed, it would be appropriate to seek information on the following two parameters: (a) Status of major development work undertaken during the period and (b) The recruitments made on the subjects for which the BTC was given absolute authority,” the division bench of the High Court said.

The Court further directed the petitioners and respondents including the Union of India, Assam government, BTC and others to file their respective affidavits on the mentioned aspects.

The matter was listed again on June 22, 2023.

Notably, Bodoland Territorial Council was constituted after being granted autonomy in pursuance of the Accord dated February 10, 2003.

.