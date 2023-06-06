2 Meghalaya youths drown in the Brahmaputra

Guwahati, June 6: A swim in the Brahmaputra, apparently to beat the rising Guwahati temperature and humidity levels on Tuesday noon, turned fatal for two youths from Meghalaya.

The tragic incident was reported from the Chandrapur area of the city when two among a group of six to eight youths from Meghalaya had gone missing after taking a dip in the river around 12 pm, police informed.

“A police team rushed to the area after residents informed us about the incident. Thereafter, we sought help from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF). A search operation was carried out with two SDRF boats from 2pm till about 6.15pm,” the officer-in-charge of Pragjyotishpur police station informed The Shillong Times here.

“However, the body of only one of them, identified as H. Laloo, was recovered by the SDRF personnel. The other youth, identified as Rahul Chettri, is yet to be traced as the search had to be called off at dusk,” the police official said.

“The body of the retrieved youth would be handed over to his guardians after post-mortem and magisterial inquest,” he said.

The police official further informed that the group of boys (about six to eight) had come to the city on Monday. “They had come to the Chandrapur area today and we were told they knew how to swim,” he said.

Notably, the mercury levels in Guwahati have been rising over the past few days and the maximum temperature in the city had breached the 38 degrees Celsius mark on Tuesday.